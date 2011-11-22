* Q3 non-GAAP EBITDA $81 mln vs $87 mln seen in poll

* Says sees Q4 EBITDA in lower $90 mln's

* Shares rise 1.4 pct, in line with Oslo benchmark

OSLO, Nov 22 Norwegian drill- and well service company Archer said on Tuesday demand for its products and services was holding up despite economic uncertainty after it reported third quarter earnings below expectations.

"Despite the high uncertainty in the financial markets, we have seen continued demand for our products and services during the third quarter in all markets we operate in," the firm said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items came in at $81.1 million in the quarter, missing analysts' mean forecast for a $87 million profit.

"While the board expects EBITDA in the lower $90's million for the fourth quarter, the effect of the implemented actions are expected to start showing results in the first quarter 2012," it said.

Archer was created this year through the merger of former Seadrill unit, Seawell, and Allis-Chalmers Energy.

Its shares rose 1.4 percent to 19.95 crowns at 0807 GMT, roughly in line with the Oslo Stock Exchange benchmark index .

As more pressure pumping equipment is becoming available on the North American market, there is a limited upside to pricing there, Archer said.

It said, however, that it saw a return to normality in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming quarters, with increased drilling activity starting in the fourth quarter and accelerating next year.

A blowout at BP's Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico last year caused the largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history, halting oil drilling activity.

In Brazil, where most of the world's biggest oil discoveries have been made in recent years, Archer said it saw improved terms and utilisation and that an additional rig in Brazil should lead to increased revenue and margins in Latin America first half of 2012.

Archer said it would be possible to achieve "significant improvements" through increased utilisation of existing equipment. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty. Editing by Jane Merriman)