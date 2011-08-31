OSLO Aug 31 The head of Oslo-listed well company Archer (ARCHER.OL), Joergen Rasmussen, told an oil and gas conference in the Norwegian capital:

* Firm is looking to acquire companies and to grow organically

* 38 percent of oil wells in the world have problems, 20 percent have leaks

* In the North-American fracking market, projects become profitable above 55 dollars

* Sees higher demand than supply when it comes to fracking. Demand for fracking has grown 32 times in the past 3 years.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stoelen)