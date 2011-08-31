OSLO Aug 31 The head of Oslo-listed well company Archer (ARCHER.OL), Joergen Peter Rasmussen, told reporters on the margins of an oil and gas conference in the Norwegian capital:

* Says expects more mergers and acquisitions in the well market

* Says Archer looking for acquisitions in the Middle East, South East Asia and Australia, mostly local companies that can help Archer get access to markets.

* Says is not worried about the prospects of the oil business amid the current financial turmoil because the liquidity problems of the past are not there. Now it is more about fear and trust in the system, especially in Europe.

* Credit will not tighten, the U.S. has to print money to get out of their debt

* Says will finance firm's acquisitions via debt and equity raising, sees little problem getting bank financing.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)