OSLO Nov 22 Norwegian drill- and well
service company Archer reported July-September
earnings below expectations on Tuesday and said it expected a
higher profit in the fourth quarter.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items came in at $81.1
million in the quarter, missing analysts' mean forecast for a
$87 million profit.
The firm said it would be possible to achieve "significant
improvements" through increased utilisation of existing
equipment.
"While the board expects EBITDA in the lower $90's million
for the fourth quarter, the effect of the implemented actions
are expected to start showing results in the first quarter
2012," it said.
Archer was formed this year through the merger of former
Seadrill unit, Seawell, and Allis-Chalmers Energy.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)