OSLO Jan 3 Norway-based oil drilling and well-services provider Archer said on Tuesday it was revamping its internal structure to focus on four geographic and strategic areas.

The four areas, it said, were North America, the North Sea, Latim America and emerging markets and technologies.

Arcer's shares have fallen sharply since the company announced a fourth-quarter profit warning on Monday and said chief executive Joergen Rasmussen would be leaving the firm. They closed down 10 percent on Tuesday to 13.85 crowns. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)