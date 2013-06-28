China cenbank rolls over maturing MLF loans - sources
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
OSLO, June 28 Norwegian oil services firm Archer agreed with its lending banks to modify its banking covenants and received a $100 million guarantee from Seadrill to support its existing bank facilities, it said on Friday.
Archer, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's empire, said the agreement increases its net interest bearing debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ratio.
"Following these amendments, Archer expects to be compliant with all covenants under its loan agreement going forward," it said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.
* Eric barr has assumed role of chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: