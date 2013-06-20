BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group acquires Arborland Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
* Brixmor Property Group acquires Arborland Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
NEW YORK, June 20 Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Thursday it is in talks to sell its cocoa business.
"We are currently engaged in discussions about the potential sale of our cocoa business," a statement said.
Few other details were available, but a move to sell comes as Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, the world's largest industrial chocolate maker, finalizes its acquisition of Petra Foods' cocoa operations, tightening its grip on the global cocoa market.
ADM is one of the four "ABCD" companies that dominate the global trade in agricultural goods, alongside Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
* Brixmor Property Group acquires Arborland Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
* Marks GM's exit from Europe (Adds executive comments, details, background)
HONG KONG, March 6 Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd said on Monday Chief Executive He Yuanping has resigned and will remain a director of the company until the completion of a strategic review that may result in the sale of one of China's largest industrial gases firms.