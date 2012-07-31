July 31 Archer Daniels Midland Co reported lower-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, as weak ethanol margins weighed on the giant agribusiness company's results.

Archer Daniels said net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 were 43 cents per share, down from 58 cents per share in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were 38 cents. Analysts had expected earnings of 60 cents per share. (Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)