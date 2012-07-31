BRIEF-Recon Technology Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
July 31 Archer Daniels Midland Co reported lower-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, as weak ethanol margins weighed on the giant agribusiness company's results.
Archer Daniels said net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 were 43 cents per share, down from 58 cents per share in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were 38 cents. Analysts had expected earnings of 60 cents per share. (Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine