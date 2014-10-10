JAKARTA Oct 10 Indonesian gold miner PT Archi Indonesia is planning an initial public offering to raise $200 million to $300 million by the end of the year, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Archi Indonesia is a unit of Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali Corp, which is controlled by tycoon Peter Sondakh. Rajawali has interests in mining, plantations, hotels and transportation.

The IPO will be subject to market conditions, the person said, declining to be identified as the information was not public. Credit Suisse, CIMB and Danareksa are among the banks on the transaction.

Archi Indonesia, formerly known as Archipelago Resources, was delisted from the London AIM exchange in 2013, IFR reported. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)