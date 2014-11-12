JAKARTA Nov 12 Indonesian gold miner PT Archi Indonesia said on Wednesday it is aiming to raise as much as 3.9 trillion rupiah ($321 million) in an initial public offering partly to fund acquisitions and pay off debt.

The company is selling 1.6 billion shares at 1,895-2,445 rupiah per share, an executive told potential investors at a presentation in the capital. Listing on the Jakarta stock exchange is expected on Dec. 15.

Archi is a unit of Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali Corp, which is controlled by tycoon Peter Sondakh. Rajawali also has businesses in plantations, hotels and transportation.

CIMB Securities, Danareksa, Mandiri Securities and Valbury Asia Securities are the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)