March 5 Education software maker Archipelago Learning Inc said it would be bought by privately owned peer Plato Learning for $291 million in cash, as private equity investors scramble to snap up companies in the sector.

Cheap valuations and low public market interest is spurring private equity activity and companies selling supplemental learning products are seen as attractive targets, given their strong growth prospects once the economic recovery gathers pace.

Plato Learning's offer of $11.10 per share is 23 percent higher than the stock's Friday closing on the Nasdaq. Archipelago Learning shares were up 22 percent in Monday morning trade, making them one of the top gainers on the exchange.

Archipelago Learning sells technology products and other learning aids mainly to K-12 schools -- from kindergarten through to the end of secondary education.

Companies in the space have been hit by the lack of education funding to K-12 schools. These schools, which are heavily dependent on tax collections to fund their buying, are struggling in a weak U.S. economy.

The deal comes after Plato Learning lost out to Permira Funds in a takeover battle for Renaissance Learning Inc last year.

Plato Learning itself was bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $143 million in 2010.

The combined company base will include over 50,000 schools and 17 million pre-K through adult students, Archipelago Learning said.

Barclays Capital is the financial adviser for Archipelago Learning.

Providence Equity Partners, a well-known investor in the education industry, owns about 47 percent of Archipelago Learning shares and has entered into a voting agreement in support of the deal.

The private equity firm bought Archipelago in 2007 along with the company's founders and management, and then took the company public in 2009. Providence also acquired education software company Blackboard for $1.64 billion in 2011. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)