By Andrew Stern
| CHICAGO, June 13
CHICAGO, June 13 A pair of curvaceous Canadian
towers dubbed the "Marilyn Monroe," an Australian skyscraper
that breathes, an Italian building that evokes Milan's Galleria,
and a cylindrical tower in Qatar whose skin evokes Islamic
decoration were named on Wednesday the best new tall buildings
in the world.
The Chicago-based Council on Tall Buildings and Urban
Habitat (www.ctbuh.org/), a group of architects and
structural engineers that monitors tall building projects around
the world, said there had been a "renaissance" in skyscraper
development. A record 88 towers taller than 200 meters (656
feet) were completed in 2011 - compared to 32 such projects in
2005.
Another 96 tall buildings are projected to be completed this
year, with China the leading builder.
This year's winners of the group's "Best Tall Buildings"
"display remarkable creativity, as well as a respect for the
environment, connection with place, and the urban surroundings,"
said architect Richard Cook, who chaired an awards committee
that chose among 78 entries.
The soon-to-be completed Absolute Towers, a 56-story
residential project in Mississauga, a fast-growing suburb of
Toronto, has been dubbed the "Marilyn Monroe" after the late
actress' legendary curves. "We see the entire building twisting
to achieve the organic form, creating a beautiful new landmark
for a developing urban area," engineer David Scott said in a
statement.
In Sydney, Australia, a 28-story elliptical tower offers
tenants a breath of nature amid boxy skyscrapers with its
ventilated skylit atrium, a ventilated glass facade, and a green
roof.
Italy's entry, the 40-story Palazzo Lombardia in Milan,
echoes the city's famous Galleria with a central piazza covered
by a curved glass roof and rotating blades that provide shade.
"More than simply a tower, the project creates a cohesive blend
of parks and commercial space, with an appropriately local
flair," Antony Wood of the Council said.
The multi-layered patterns adorning the facade of the
46-story Doha Tower in Qatar evoke Islamic screens designed for
shade. "It also provides a fantastic pattern of light within the
building," Cook said. In addition, the cylindrical building has
no central core, maximizing the interior space.
The 29-story Al Bahar Towers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab
Emirates, was given an innovation award for its dynamic facade
that rotates in response to the movement of the sun. It is a
reinterpretation of a wooden lattice screen found in Islamic
architecture.
Chicago-based architect Helmut Jahn was given a lifetime
achievement award by the group for a "fantastic legacy of tall
buildings ... embracing environmental themes."
(Editing by Greg McCune and Sandra Maler)