Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 13 Archos SA :
* 9 month revenue 84 million euros versus 86.3 million euros last year
* says impact of marketing and new partnerships should have positive impact on order intake of tablets and smartphones in Q4 Source text: bit.ly/1D7iMrM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)