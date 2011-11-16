Nov 16 Apartment landlord Equity Residential has emerged as the lead bidder to buy a 53 percent stake in rival Archstone and has offered more than $2.5 billion in cash and stock for the deal, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.

The owners of Archstone -- Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc , Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc -- had approached Vornado Realty Trust and others as they sought buyers for the apartment-building company's assets, sources told Reuters in June.

The proposed sale to Equity Residential, whose chairman and founder is real-estate mogul Sam Zell, would value Archstone at about $16 billion, including some $11 billion in debt held mostly by government-sponsored mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the Journal said.

The owners also received bids from AvalonBay Communities Inc , Blackstone Group LP and Brookfield Asset Management, the newspaper said.

Equity Residential could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S business hours. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)