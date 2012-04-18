(Adds background)

NEW YORK, April 18 Equity Residential, one of the largest U.S. apartment owners, has been granted a second extension to submit a bid for 26.5 percent of smaller rival Archstone, but at a slightly higher minimum price.

Equity Residential said it agreed with Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc, which currently own the Archstone stake, to extend the deadline to May 21 from April 19. The parties previously pushed back the deadline from Feb. 19.

It also agreed to a $1.5 billion minimum bid for the Archstone stake, up from the previous agreed minimum of $1.485 billion.

Lehman Brothers Holdings Corp owns the remainder of Archstone and holds a right of first offer for the stake, meaning it could still top an Equity Residential bid. But if Equity Residential bids above the minimum price and the stake is sold to Lehman, Equity Residential said it will receive an $80 million break-up fee.

Equity Residential said it still has no contractual obligation to buy the Archstone stake.

Equity Residential and its chairman, Sam Zell, have pursued Archstone for months, making clear their desire to own the company.

Equity Residential first sought to buy half of the 53 percent of Archstone owned by the two banks, but lost out in January when Lehman matched its offer of $1.325 billion.

Lehman bought publicly traded Archstone-Smith in a $22 billion leveraged buyout in 2007 with financing from Barclays and Bank of America. The banks gained a big equity stake in Archstone through two restructurings. Those restructurings gave each of the partners veto power over major decisions on Archstone and any sale of the company or its assets. If Equity Residential buys the 26.5 percent stake, it would inherit that veto power.

An Equity Residential veto could make it difficult for Archstone to sell itself or its assets to others or sell itself by becoming a publicly traded company again.