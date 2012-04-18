(Adds background)
NEW YORK, April 18 Equity Residential,
one of the largest U.S. apartment owners, has been granted a
second extension to submit a bid for 26.5 percent of smaller
rival Archstone, but at a slightly higher minimum price.
Equity Residential said it agreed with Bank of America Corp
and Barclays Plc, which currently own the
Archstone stake, to extend the deadline to May 21 from April 19.
The parties previously pushed back the deadline from Feb. 19.
It also agreed to a $1.5 billion minimum bid for the
Archstone stake, up from the previous agreed minimum of $1.485
billion.
Lehman Brothers Holdings Corp owns the remainder of
Archstone and holds a right of first offer for the stake,
meaning it could still top an Equity Residential bid. But if
Equity Residential bids above the minimum price and the stake is
sold to Lehman, Equity Residential said it will receive an $80
million break-up fee.
Equity Residential said it still has no contractual
obligation to buy the Archstone stake.
Equity Residential and its chairman, Sam Zell, have pursued
Archstone for months, making clear their desire to own the
company.
Equity Residential first sought to buy half of the 53
percent of Archstone owned by the two banks, but lost out in
January when Lehman matched its offer of $1.325 billion.
Lehman bought publicly traded Archstone-Smith in a $22
billion leveraged buyout in 2007 with financing from Barclays
and Bank of America. The banks gained a big equity stake in
Archstone through two restructurings. Those restructurings gave
each of the partners veto power over major decisions on
Archstone and any sale of the company or its assets. If Equity
Residential buys the 26.5 percent stake, it would inherit that
veto power.
An Equity Residential veto could make it difficult for
Archstone to sell itself or its assets to others or sell itself
by becoming a publicly traded company again.
(Reporting By Michael Erman; editing by Gary Hill and Andre
Grenon)