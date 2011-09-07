Sept 6 Archstone has received bids from four
large names in the real estate industry but the bids are not
high enough to seal a deal, a Wall Street Journal report said,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Archstone is being pursued by Equity Residential (EQR.N),
private-equity firm Blackstone Group (BX.N), Toronto-based
Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) and apartment building
owner AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB.N), according to the
report.
Late in May, Reuters reported that Archstone, was looking
at options including an outright sale. [ID:nN3196221]
Four parties submitted offers in recent weeks, the Journal
report -- which did not specify the size of the bids -- said.
The bids for Archstone, which is owned by Lehman Brothers
LEHMQ.PK, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Barclays Plc
(BARC.L), were not final, the report said.
Equity Residential, AvalonBay, and Brookfield put in bids
for the whole of Archstone, though none of the offers were
all-cash, the report said. It said Blackstone had made bids
only for parts of the company.
Representatives for Archstone and Equity Residential
declined to comment on the Journal report. Blackstone,
Brookfield and AvalonBay could not be reached immediately for a
comment.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; editing by Carol
Bishopric)