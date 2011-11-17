* Equity Residential lead in offer for Archstone stake

Nov 16 Equity Residential (EQR.N), the largest publicly traded U.S. apartment owner, is in the lead to clinch a more than 50 percent stake in U.S. apartment owner Archstone, in a deal that could be worth more than $2.6 billion, according to two sources familiar with the deal.

Archstone is 53 percent owned by Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and UK bank Barclays (BARC.L). Lehman Brothers, operating under bankruptcy protection, holds the rest.

An Equity Residential deal could value Archstone at about $15 billion, the source said. Apartment buildings have become attractive assets for many investors recently because they generate strong cash flow.

Lehman's involvement in Archstone complicates a deal for Barclays and Bank of America, because nearly every important decision concerning the company requires unanimous agreement from all three owners, the source said.

That means, for example, the new owner of the stake would not receive any cash flow from Archstone's operations without Lehman's nod, the source said.

Lehman is likely to want Archstone to hold onto the cash flow, so any buyer of the Barclays and Bank of America stake would likely find the deal dilutive to its earnings, the source said.

Lehman has the right to match any offer for the 53 percent stake. It is in talks with other potential bidders including Blackstone and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) to help finance a deal, the source said.

The bankrupt investment bank has a brief period to respond but has roughly 50 days to put up the money, the source said.

For more than a year, Lehman, Barclays, and Bank of America could not come to an agreement about whether to sell Archstone or to liquidate its assets.

Bank of America and Barclays, which have been under pressure to raise cash, have now decided to sell their stakes and were accepting offers until last week, a source said.

While Lehman, Barclays, and Bank of America have been trying to figure out what to do with Archstone, the U.S. apartment sector has recovered and is the best performing class of U.S commercial real estate.

Vacancy levels nationally are nearing pre-downturn levels. Rents in some areas where Archstone owns properties already have surpassed those charged in the days before the U.S. economic downturn, when apartments were losing tenants to home ownership.

The recovery in rents has helped apartment building prices in some markets attract record prices. Investors are drawn to the properties' strong cash flows, the difficulty of finding new places for new buildings, and the relatively easy financing available through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

CONTRIBUTING TO LEHMAN'S DEMISE

Denver-based Archstone has about 77,084 apartment units, including those under construction, in the Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, New York, Seattle and Boston areas. Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust whose chairman and founder is real estate mogul Sam Zell, has 119,011 units in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

Shares of Equity Residential fell 3.6 percent to $56.65 on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal first reported the proposed deal. The benchmark MSCI U.S. REIT Index .RMZ was down 1.3 percent.

Tishman Speyer and Lehman paid $18 billion for Archstone in 2007 in a leveraged buyout deal. The apartment company also carries about $11 billion in debt.

But even as the deal was in the process of being approved by shareholders, the real estate and financial markets were starting to slide. The acquisition was one of the main factors that contributed to Lehman's demise, according to a bankruptcy examiner's report.

Representatives of Bank of America, Barclays, Lehman, and Blackstone either declined to discuss Archstone or could not be reached for comment.

Months before Archstone was sold, Zell sold Equity Office Properties to Blackstone for nearly $39 billion, a deal seen as the top of the commercial real estate market. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Gary Hill)