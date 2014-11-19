BRIEF-TCM Korea buys 10.5 pct stake in Bioleaders
* Says TCM Korea Inc has acquired 1.7 million shares of the co, increasing its stake in the co up to 10.5 percent from 0 percent
Nov 19 Arcoma AB
* Q3 net sales 27.6 million Swedish crowns versus 22.4 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA profit 1.4 million crowns versus loss 420,000 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says TCM Korea Inc has acquired 1.7 million shares of the co, increasing its stake in the co up to 10.5 percent from 0 percent
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment
* group's board of directors set its sales volume target for year of 2017 at 1 mln units, representing an increase of around 31% over 2016.