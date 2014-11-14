METALS-Copper hits one-week low as Chile and Indonesia supply woes fade
(Adds closing prices, details)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, March 21 Copper hit a one-week low on
Tuesday as talks to resolve a strike at the world's biggest
copper mine in Chile were set to resume and production at
another huge mine in Indonesia restarted.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
down 1.8 percent at $5,776 a tonne, more than erasing the
previous session's 0.9 percent gain. The metal had earlier
touched $5,761, its lowest since March 14.