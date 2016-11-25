BARCELONA, Nov 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Unless the
world stops burning fossil fuels that are fuelling global
warming, irreversible changes in the Arctic could have
disastrous effects for the people that live there and for the
rest of the planet, researchers warned on Friday.
The Arctic's ecosystems are fundamentally threatened by
climate change and other human activities, such as oil and gas
extraction, they said in a report for the Arctic Council, an
inter-governmental forum working to protect the region's
environment.
"Arctic ecosystems are changing in dramatic ways: the ice is
melting, sea levels are rising, coastal areas are eroding,
permafrost is thawing, and the areas where plants and animals
live are shifting," said the report.
It identifies 19 "regime shifts" - meaning major,
hard-to-predict tipping points - that have happened, or could
occur, in the Arctic's land and water. They include a switch to
sea-ice free summers and the collapse of various fish stocks.
Those shifts affect the stability of the climate and
landscape, the ability of plant and animal species to survive,
and indigenous peoples' subsistence and ways of life, the report
added.
The potential impacts of Arctic regime shifts on the rest of
the world are "substantial", such as influencing Asia's monsoon,
but poorly understood, it said.
"If multiple regime shifts reinforce each other, the results
could be potentially catastrophic," Johan Rockström, director of
the Stockholm Resilience Centre and co-chair of the five-year
study, said in a statement.
"The variety of effects that we could see means that Arctic
people and policies must prepare for surprise. We also expect
that some of those changes will destabilise the regional and
global climate, with potentially major impacts."
Co-editor Marcus Carson of the Stockholm Environment
Institute told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that in the past
six to 12 months, he had heard a lot more "warning bells ringing
about the Arctic and what spill-back effects it might have".
This month, scientists have said temperatures around 20
degrees Celsius above the seasonal average are being registered
over the Arctic Ocean, delaying the annual recovery of sea ice.
"Because the Arctic is so connected to the rest of the
planet in terms of climate regulation ... the change that we're
sending to the Arctic is likely to be amplified and come back to
us," Carson said.
INDIGENOUS SOLUTIONS
The report explores how communities in Arctic countries,
from Finland to Russia and Canada, are dealing with the changes
underway. Some are adapting far better than others, it found.
For example, the Inuit of Cape Dorset in Canada's Nunavut
territory have transformed themselves from nomadic hunters into
internationally recognised artists based on their traditional
crafts.
And in Iceland, reduced cod quotas and increases in whale
populations after a hunting moratorium pushed Húsavík's fishing
community to turn itself into one of the country's
whale-watching hotspots.
But other places have not proved so resilient. In Sweden,
Sámi reindeer herders have struggled to cope as it becomes
harder to feed animals and move around due to shrinking ice,
while other communities in Russia, Greenland and Alaska have run
into problems with efforts to relocate.
The study highlights the importance of having the right laws
and systems in place so Arctic communities can make collective
decisions about how best to face up to climate change.
"Ultimately, realising resilience in the Arctic will depend
on empowering the people of the North to self-organise, define
challenges in their own terms, and find their own solutions,
knowing that they have the flexibility and external support to
implement their plans," the report concluded.
(Reporting by Megan Rowling @meganrowling; editing by Ros
Russell. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)