* Agency completed review in response to court order

* Lawsuit has tied up Shell leases in Chukchi Sea

* Green group says decision "politically expedient"

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 The U.S. offshore drilling regulator issued a final environmental review for a disputed lease sale in Alaska's Chukchi Sea on Thursday, reaffirming the government's decision to auction off the area for oil and gas development.

The expanded environmental review was conducted in response to a court ruling last year asking the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to undertake additional analysis of the Arctic lease sale that was held by the previous administration in 2008.

The court's order, which arose from a lawsuit by environmentalists and local native groups challenging the auction, left leaseholders such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) in limbo.

"We have worked diligently to address the District Court's concerns in a thorough and comprehensive manner," said Michael Bromwich, head of BOEM. "This will ensure that decisions relating to this lease sale will be made in a careful, balanced manner using the best scientific information available."

The latest review examines the environmental impact of the natural gas development, gaps in scientific data on the region and the potential consequences of a large oil spill in the area.

With the additional environmental review completed, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar now has until Oct. 3 to either confirm, rescind, or modify the 2008 lease sale.

The court will then issue a ruling on Salazar's decision.

Environmental groups blasted the government's new assessment of the lease sale and called for the department to delay moving forward with any drilling until more study is done about impacts of development on the region's fragile ecosystem.

"Today's decision indicates that the Obama Administration and BOEMRE have determined that logic and reason are no longer the business of our elected leaders," Carole Holley, of Pacific Environment, said in a statement.

"Our government instead has chosen to ignore its own experts and the American public in making this clearly politically expedient decision," she added.

Shell paid $2.1 billion for leases in the Chukchi Sea auction, as part of the company's push to tap the Arctic's vast oil and gas reserves.

Earlier this year Shell submitted an exploration plan to the BOEM to drill up to six wells in the Chukchi in 2012 and 2013, but that plan cannot move forward until the court issues are resolved. (Additional reporting by Yereth Rosen in Alaska; editing by Jim Marshall)