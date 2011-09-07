* 2011 nears record for ice retreat
* Scientists trying to improve ice thickness data
* Ice-free Arctic summer as soon as 2020
By Gerard Wynn and Stuart McDill
500 MILES OFF THE NORTH POLE, Sept 7 As polar
bears stalked their ship, scientists drilled into the Arctic sea
ice this week to try and figure out why it's disappearing so
fast.
The disintegrating ice floes -- each half the size of a
football field -- floated among narrow lanes of open water next
to the Arctic Sunrise, the Greenpeace ice breaker likely to be
the most northerly ship in the world, according to ice pilot
Arne Sorensen.
Nearby, in a monochrome landscape between the Norwegian
island of Svalbard and the North Pole, a large cub patted and
licked a lollipop-shaped part of laser scanner as it passed.
Cracks several metres wide appeared in seconds beneath the
scientists' feet, prompting a hasty retreat.
Changes in the Arctic are being driven both by
manmade greenhouse gases and natural weather patterns. With less
ice, less sunlight is reflected back into space, warming the air
and melting more ice.
Experts say thinning of ice over recent decades may hasten
an ice-free summer as soon as 2020. And, while thickness is more
difficult to measure by satellite than area, if anything it is
more important.
That has put the onus on better data, through new satellite,
plane and submarine observations and a low-tech approach on the
ice itself -- drilling holes and poking a tape measure down.
"What the radar of the satellite sees is just the part of
the ice that is really above the water and since about nine
tenths of the ice is underneath the water there is a huge
uncertainty in what the satellite can actually see," said
Cambridge University PhD student Till Wagner told Reuters.
"That's what we are here for to get a better handle on how
thick the ice actually is," he said, standing on a floe next to
the Arctic Sunrise.
WILD CARD
The sea ice area retreats each summer and this year is
closing on a record low in 2007. With one week of the melt
season to go, it is now less than two-thirds of the area it
covered in the early 1970s.
The sea ice, distinct from ice sheets hundreds of metres
thick over rock in Greenland, floats on the Arctic Ocean and
wildlife including polar bears and walruses depend on it for
survival.
Wider "wild card" risks from an ice-free ocean in summer
include weather disruption as the difference in temperature
between the equator and poles is the engine of the world's
weather.
If the Arctic Ocean were open sea in autumn, without an
insulating layer of ice, that would allow more warming of the
polar air.
One forthcoming study calculated that the total volume of
Arctic sea ice fell to a record low in 2010 ,
suggesting that thinning has continued despite a rather steadier
ice extent over the past three or four years.
Other scientists are poring over new satellite estimates of
thickness from the European Space Agency's CryoSat, which will
plug a gap in data between the last U.S. ICESat satellite and
the start date for the next around 2016.
"The preliminary map of CryoSat thickness shows reasonable
agreement ... with airborne data," said University College
London's Seymour Laxon by email. "Some of this data is only now
becoming available."
On the ice floe near the North Pole this week, the
researchers' coup de grace is a three-dimensional scan which may
help scientists understand its shape and strength better.
"Traditionally, you might be doing a section or a plan to
understand an area but to fully see this in 3D and combine it
with the satellite information we are able to really get a
really high resolution understanding of what's going on out
here," said Will Trossell, at start-up company Scanlab.
(Reporting by Gerard Wynn; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)