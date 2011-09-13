* Arctic sea ice melting faster than predicted
* Could impact wider weather patterns
* Five biggest melts all in past five years, in satellite
record
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, Sept 13 Arctic sea ice this summer
melted to a record low extent or will come a close second, two
different research institutes said on Tuesday, confirming a
trend which could yield an ice-free summer within a decade.
The five biggest melts in a 32-year satellite record have
all happened in the past five years, likely a result of both
manmade climate change and natural weather patterns.
One impact of an ice-free summer may be disrupted world
weather, with hints already as some scientists blame recent
chill winters in Europe and North America on warmer, open Arctic
seas diverting polar winds south.
Researchers at the University of Bremen in Germany say that
this year has already toppled 2007 after sea ice retreated to a
record low on September 8.
The U.S.-based National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC)
says this year is number two with the melt season all but over
before winter returns to the high Arctic.
"I'm increasingly confident it will remain number two," said
Mark Serreze, head of the NSIDC. But the result may be close
enough to declare a tie, he added.
Most important than the record was the trend, said
University of Bremen's Georg Heygsterall, referring to how the
years since 2007 had all since bigger summer melts than those
before.
A tie would echo the World Meteorological Organisation's
view on recent rising global temperatures, after it declared
2010 a tie with 1998 and 2005 for the hottest year since such
records began about a century and a half ago.
Bremen and NSIDC use satellites to measure microwave
radiation from the ice pack, but with slightly different
methods: NSIDC can achieve a sharper image, but Bremen to a
higher resolution of 6 kilometres compared with 25 km.
TREND
Researchers agree that summer sea ice is disappearing faster
than expected.
"An 'ice-free' summer Arctic is rapidly on its way. Most
data indicate that the models are underestimating the rate of
ice-loss," said Kim Holmen, research director at the Norwegian
Polar Institute.
"That means that we see more rapid change than the model
scenarios have suggested. It also means that there are processes
out there that influence ice that we have yet to understand."
The summer ice retreat has already reached levels which were
forecast three decades from now in models used in the U.N.
climate panel's flagship report four years ago.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) used
models which forecasted an ice-free summer at the end of this
century.
But that could happen as early as 2013, according to one of
the most aggressive estimates. Other experts predict an ice-free
Arctic Ocean in summer anywhere from 2020-2050.
"I still see a high likelihood of a near ice-free Arctic
Ocean during summer around 2016, plus or minus three years,"
said Wieslaw Maslowski at the California-based Naval
Postgraduate School.
More difficult to measure than area is ice thickness, which
is also diminishing, most scientists agree.
Researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle
calculated ice volume, combining area and thickness, reached a
record low last year and would do so again this year.
(Reporting by Gerard Wynn)