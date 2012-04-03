* Melting polar ice cap opens sea lanes, resources
* Arctic powers, others view each other with suspicion
* Russia dominates region, US, China paying more attention
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
WASHINGTON, April 3 This year's frenzy of oil
and gas exploration in newly accessible Arctic waters could be
the harbinger of even starker changes to come.
If, as many scientists predict, currently inaccessible sea
lanes across the top of the world become navigable in the coming
decades, they could redraw global trading routes -- and perhaps
geopolitics -- forever.
This summer will see more human activity in the Arctic than
ever before, with oil giant Shell engaged in major exploration
and an expected further rise in fishing, tourism and regional
shipping. But that, experts warn, brings with it a rising risk
of environmental disaster not to mention criminal activity from
illegal fishing to smuggling and terrorism.
"By bringing more human activity into the Arctic you bring
both the good and the bad," Lt Gen Walter Semianiw, head of
Canada Command and one of Ottawa's most senior military officers
responsible for the Arctic, told an event at Washington DC think
tank the Centre For Strategic and International Studies last
week. "You will see the change whether you wish to or not."
With indigenous populations, researchers and military forces
reporting the ice receding faster than many had expected, some
estimates suggest the polar ice cap might disappear completely
during the summer season as soon as 2040, perhaps much earlier.
That could slash the journey time from Europe to Chinese and
Japanese ports by well over a week, possibly taking traffic from
the southern Suez Canal route. But with many of those key sea
routes passing through already disputed waters believed to
contain much of the world's untapped energy reserves, some
already fear a rising risk of confrontation.
There are fledging signs of growing cooperation -- the first
ever meeting of Arctic defence chiefs in Canada later this
month, joint tabletop exercises on polar search and rescue
operations organised through the Arctic Council. But growing
unease is also clear.
Norway and Canada, for example, have spent recent years
quietly re-equipping its military and moving troops and other
forces to new or enlarged bases further north.
Having largely withdrawn most of its forces from the region
in the aftermath of the Cold War, officials and experts say the
United States is now only just rediscovering its significance.
But for now, Washington has no concrete plans to build even
a single new icebreaker -- in part because experts estimate the
pricetag for a single ship could be as high as $1 billion.
For the first time, some officers worry the United States is
losing its foothold as new rivals such as China prepare to
muscle in.
"We are in many ways an Arctic nation without an Arctic
strategy," United States Coast Guard Vice Adml Brian M Salerno
told the same Washington DC event.
"ARCTIC BATTALIONS"
The United States has yet to ratify the United Nations
Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which most countries
use as the basis for discussing thorny Arctic territorial
issues.
Arctic experts point to at least nine separate disputes
within the region, from disagreements between the Unitd States
and Canada over parts of the Northwest passage to fishing
conflicts that also drag in China, Russia, South Korea, Japan
and others.
Russia in particular is seen to be keen to assert its
presence in a region in which it has long been the dominant
power.
It operates almost all of the world's 34 or so icebreakers
-- albeit many of them ageing Cold War-era vessels, some powered
by nuclear reactors that Western experts say could be a major
danger in their own right.
Perhaps just as importantly, its navy continues to view the
Arctic as its backyard, vital not just for natural resources
essential to maintaining Moscow's economic clout but also the
hiding ground for its ballistic missile-carrying nuclear
submarine fleet.
But its greatest advantages may be simply demographic.
"They have cities in the Arctic, we only have villages,"
says Melissa Bert, U.S. Coast Guard captain and currently a
military fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.
"We simply need more of a presence there."
Western military strategists have long worried that -- if
economic woes or unrest at home prompted Russia towards a more
bellicose foreign policy -- it could escalate regional tensions.
Norway and Russia in particular have long had awkward
relations over the Svalbard islands, broadly internationally
agreed to be Norwegian but with a growing population of Russian
emigres.
This year, Oslo announced it was creating a specialist
"Arctic battalion", explicitly linked to a similar move by
Russia's military just across their shared border.
CONFRONTATION OR COOPERATION?
Some of the most awkward choices, however, will be faced by
the Arctic's least powerful states.
NATO member Iceland raised eyebrows after its 2008 financial
implosion when it approached Russia for a bailout, prompting
suggestions it might be willing to offer use of a former US
airbase and port facilities to Moscow.
Ultimately, it turned instead to the International Monetary
Fund and European Union. But similar questions were raised again
last year after a Chinese businessman offered to buy a large
area of rural Iceland for what he said was a leisure project and
golf course.
While he always denied any links to the Chinese government,
the sale was ultimately blocked by Icelandic officials citing
security concerns.
Greenland, one of Europe's largest countries but with one of
its smallest populations -- less than 57,000 people -- could
face particular challenges.
As its territory opens up more for exploration and mineral
extraction, it could find its population swelling rapidly,
driven by an influx from Asian investor-countries, notably
China.
Nevertheless, some experts believe that if handled properly,
the opening of the Arctic could benefit many if not all
countries in the northern hemisphere.
"I see the Arctic as ultimately more of a venue for
cooperation than confrontation," says Christian le Miere, senior
fellow for maritime affairs at London's International Institute
for Strategic Studies. "China, Northern Europe, Russia will all
benefit in particular from the new sea routes. The only real
losers will be countries much further south that cannot take
advantage."
For U.S. Coast Guard captain Bert, having spent much of her
career in the north, the greatest real enemies remain the vast
distances, harsh climate and lack of resources.
Even with the icecaps gone for some of the year, icebergs
will still drift through shipping lanes and harsh storms and
poor maps provide ever present danger.
"I don't worry about a war in the Arctic," she says. "But I
do worry that we're not prepared to deal with a major disaster
there. No one is, but as more people go there, it becomes much
more likely.".
