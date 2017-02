(Follows alerts)

Oct 20 Canadian packaged ice maker Arctic Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO said the Toronto Stock Exchange has begun a delisting review of the fund's units.

Debt-ridden Arctic said it has until Nov. 21 to demonstrate that it meets all requirements for continued listing, failing which its units will be delisted from the exchange.

Units of the fund closed at 6.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)