(Follows alerts)
Aug 12 Arctic Glacier Income Fund's AG_u.TO
shares lost a third of their value as the struggling packaged
ice maker said industry veteran Robert Nagy, a former CEO and
long-serving trustee, has resigned from its board.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based fund said Nagy, who has worked
with the company and its predecessors for 40 years, resigned for
"personal reasons."
Nagy was chairman of the Arctic Glacier Inc from 1996 to
2002 and retired as CEO of the fund in December 2006 to move to
the role of vice chairman. He had been a trustee of the Fund
since its inception in 2002.
His departure is the latest setback for the company that
earlier this month warned that its future depended on the
support of its lenders.
The North American packaged ice industry has been under fire
since 2007, when the U.S. government zeroed in on Reddy Ice
, Arctic, and privately-owned Home City Ice, for an
alleged conspiracy to eliminate smaller competition and keep
retail prices higher than market levels.
Units of the fund were trading down 19 percent at 6.5
Canadian cents on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. They touched a life-time low of 5.5 Canadian cents
earlier in the day.
The stock was one of the top losers on the exchange with
nearly 6 million shares changing hands by 1035 ET.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore)