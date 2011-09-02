Disney revenue falls 3 pct, weighed by ESPN and studio business
Feb 7 Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue fell 3 percent, hurt by a drop in advertising revenue at ESPN and a lack of hit movie releases compared with a year earlier.
Sept 2 Arctic Glacier Income fund AG_u.TO said its lenders extended the waiver of covenants in its credit facility, as the debt-ridden packaged ice maker limps back to normalcy.
Arctic Glacier's compliance with some financial covenants has now been waived until Sept. 9, the company said in a statement late Thursday.
In August, the fund had said its ability to continue as a going concern was dependent upon successfully negotiating longer-term covenant relief with its lenders.
Units of the fund closed at 11.5 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Feb 7 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, reported an 8.1 percent fall in its holiday-quarter sales as a strong dollar eroded the value of sales from markets outside the United States.
* Live cattle finishes higher * Feeder cattle closes firmer By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, Feb 7 Chicago Mercantile Exchange February lean hogs on Tuesday scored a fresh contract high, and deferred months scored new monthly tops, led by brisk wholesale pork demand cash price optimism, said traders. February hogs ended 1.025 cents per lb higher at 72.375 cents, and hit a new contract high of 72.800 cents. April ended 0.950 cent higher at 72.175 cents, its highest lev