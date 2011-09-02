Sept 2 Arctic Glacier Income fund AG_u.TO said its lenders extended the waiver of covenants in its credit facility, as the debt-ridden packaged ice maker limps back to normalcy.

Arctic Glacier's compliance with some financial covenants has now been waived until Sept. 9, the company said in a statement late Thursday.

In August, the fund had said its ability to continue as a going concern was dependent upon successfully negotiating longer-term covenant relief with its lenders.

Units of the fund closed at 11.5 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)