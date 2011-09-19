(Adds analyst comments in paragraphs 3,4, background)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Sept 19 Some unitholders of debt-stricken Arctic
Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO proposed a $300 million
refinancing of the fund that should enable it to repay all its
lenders in full.
Coliseum Capital Partners L.P. and Talamod Master Fund L.P.
said the proposed refinancing includes a new secured revolving
credit facility and a term loan and a rights offering to provide
new equity financing.
BGB Securities analyst Sam Yake said the refinancing option
was "good news" and gave the company an alternative to
bankruptcy, but it was too early to draw any conclusions.
"They say they've got $300 million to refinance the company,
but people can say something. I'd like to see more before I jump
to any conclusions," Yake said.
Arctic Glacier has racked up massive debt battling lawsuits
and government investigations into the packaged-ice market's
practices.
In mid-August, Arctic Glacier had said its ability to
continue as a going concern was heavily dependent on it getting
waivers for credit covenants from lenders.
Last week, Arctic Glacier's first and second lien creditors
refused to grant any more extensions on waivers and issued
notices of default.
The fund's long-term debt was $4.9 million as of June 30,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Coliseum and Talamod had called for a special meeting of
unitholders late last month seeking the removal of the packaged
ice maker's trustees. Coliseum is the largest unitholder, with a
12.7 percent stake in the fund as of July 31.
Units of the fund closed up 60 percent at 8 Canadian cents
on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Roshni Menon)