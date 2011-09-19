(Adds analyst comments in paragraphs 3,4, background)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Sept 19 Some unitholders of debt-stricken Arctic Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO proposed a $300 million refinancing of the fund that should enable it to repay all its lenders in full.

Coliseum Capital Partners L.P. and Talamod Master Fund L.P. said the proposed refinancing includes a new secured revolving credit facility and a term loan and a rights offering to provide new equity financing.

BGB Securities analyst Sam Yake said the refinancing option was "good news" and gave the company an alternative to bankruptcy, but it was too early to draw any conclusions.

"They say they've got $300 million to refinance the company, but people can say something. I'd like to see more before I jump to any conclusions," Yake said.

Arctic Glacier has racked up massive debt battling lawsuits and government investigations into the packaged-ice market's practices.

In mid-August, Arctic Glacier had said its ability to continue as a going concern was heavily dependent on it getting waivers for credit covenants from lenders.

Last week, Arctic Glacier's first and second lien creditors refused to grant any more extensions on waivers and issued notices of default.

The fund's long-term debt was $4.9 million as of June 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Coliseum and Talamod had called for a special meeting of unitholders late last month seeking the removal of the packaged ice maker's trustees. Coliseum is the largest unitholder, with a 12.7 percent stake in the fund as of July 31.

Units of the fund closed up 60 percent at 8 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Roshni Menon)