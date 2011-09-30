Sept 30 Debt-ridden Arctic Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO reached a settlement with Talamod Asset Management LLC and Coliseum Capital Management, ending a potential battle over the fund's board of trustees.

Under the terms of the settlement, the two unitholders will support the re-election of the three proposed trustees and in exchange, the fund will appoint the unitholders' nominees to its board.

The settlement also stipulates that the fund will conclude and announce the results of its review of strategic alternatives by October 16. If no announcement is made by then, the board shall resign and be replaced by the unitholders' nominees.

Earlier this month, the two unitholders offered a $300 million refinancing deal to Arctic Glacier, which is steeped in debt and struggling under lawsuits and government investigations. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)