ArcelorMittal sees 2017 global steel demand up 0.5-1.5 pct
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 ArcelorMittal sees global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.
Oct 17 Arctic Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO has gained 5 more days to announce the results of its strategic alternatives review, extending a mutual agreement between it and two warring unitholders.
On Oct. 1, Arctic Glacier, Talamod Asset Management LLC and Coliseum Capital Management LLC had agreed to settle their differences, avoiding a potentially messy battle over the fund's board of trustees.
The two unitholders agreed to support the re-election of three trustees and Arctic Glacier had agreed to announce the results of the strategic review by Oct. 16.
The fund now has till Oct. 21 to make the announcement. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.