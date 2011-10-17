Oct 17 Arctic Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO has gained 5 more days to announce the results of its strategic alternatives review, extending a mutual agreement between it and two warring unitholders.

On Oct. 1, Arctic Glacier, Talamod Asset Management LLC and Coliseum Capital Management LLC had agreed to settle their differences, avoiding a potentially messy battle over the fund's board of trustees.

The two unitholders agreed to support the re-election of three trustees and Arctic Glacier had agreed to announce the results of the strategic review by Oct. 16.

The fund now has till Oct. 21 to make the announcement. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)