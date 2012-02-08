BRIEF-Xtant Medical announces appointment of Carl O'connell to permanent CEO
* Xtant Medical announces appointment of Carl O'connell to permanent CEO
Feb 8 Canada's Arctic Glacier Income Fund has settled a class action lawsuit, which was filed by the troubled packaged ice maker's unitholders, for about $13.8 million.
The settlement, which is subject to the Ontario Court's approval, will be financed by Arctic Glacier's insurers.
The lawsuit sought damages for investors who acquired the fund's units between March 2002 and September 2008.
The settlement enables the stricken company to chip away at the massive debt it racked up battling lawsuits and government investigations into its practices.
Arctic Glacier's units, which were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and moved to the smaller Canadian National Stock Exchange in December, closed at 4 Canadian cents on Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 Emails released by the Oklahoma attorney general's office show a cozy relationship between energy companies and Scott Pruitt, who was the state's top prosecutor before being sworn in last week as the new chief U.S. environmental regulator, a media watchdog group said on Wednesday.
* CONSUMERS ENERGY CO SAYS ISSUED AND SOLD $350 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.95% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2047 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2mcokyS Further company coverage: