Nov 4 Swedish private equity firm Ratos
said on Friday it intended to list Norwegian wine and
spirits firm Arcus on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
* Says Arcus is one of the leading wine and spirits
suppliers in the Nordic region.
* Says listing of Arcus is expected to deliver a strong and
diversified long-term ownership base that can support the
company's continued growth strategy and strengthen its market
position.
* "Arcus has created a platform for both continued growth
and development. That is why we believe Arcus is well suited to
a listing and look forward to welcoming more investors as
shareholders in the company," says Mikael Norlander, Investment
Director at Ratos.
* Ratos bought Arcus in 2005, when the firm had sales of
approximately 863 million Norwegian crowns ($105.44 million)
with an adjusted EBITDA of about 31 million crowns ($3.79
million).
* Says Arcus had sales of about 2,572 million crowns
($314.09 million) and adjusted EBITDA of about 340 million
crowns ($41.52 million) per rolling 12 months as of 30
September 2016.
* Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to 83 percent
* Says in Norway, Arcus is market leader in wines and
spirits and in the other Nordic markets, it is one of the
leading players.
* Says company's best-known proprietary spirits brands
include Aalborg Akvavit, Gammel Dansk and Lysholm Linie Aquavit.
* Says ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Skandinaviska Enskilda
Banken AB (Publ) have been appointed joint global coordinators
and joint bookrunners for the listing, with Carnegie AS as joint
bookrunner.
* Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS will serve as legal advisor to
Arcus and Ratos.
($1 = 8.1846 Norwegian crowns)
($1 = 8.1887 Norwegian crowns)
