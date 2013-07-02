(Corrects paragraph 2 to show FTC said Ardagh and largest
competitor would control over 75 pct of market, not Ardagh
alone)
WASHINGTON, July 1 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission said on Monday it had filed a complaint aimed at
stopping Ireland's Ardagh Group S.A.'s proposed $1.7
billion acquisition of a unit of France's Saint-Gobain
that makes glass containers for the U.S. market.
Industry leader Owens-Illinois Inc, Saint-Gobain
Containers Inc and Ardagh dominate the $5 billion U.S. market
for glass containers and Ardagh's purchase of the unit would
give the Irish company and Owens-Illinois over 75 percent of the
U.S. market for beer and liquor bottles between them, the FTC
said.
"The result will be higher prices, lower availability and
less innovation," the FTC said in its complaint.
Ardagh, an Irish company that specializes in cans and
bottles for food and drink, entered the U.S. glass container
market in 2012 when it bought third-ranking Anchor Glass
Container Corp and the much smaller Leone Industries. Ardagh
said in mid-January that it would pay $1.7 billion for
Saint-Gobain's North American glass container operation.
Ardagh said it was disappointed in the FTC decision.
"Ardagh intends to vigorously defend the transaction in
litigation, whilst at the same time working with the FTC to seek
to resolve its concerns," the company said in a statement.
A Saint-Gobain spokesman said the company would defend the
deal while also working with the FTC to try a reach a solution.
The company hoped to close the deal as soon as possible.
Saint-Gobain plans to exit the low-margin business and focus
on higher-margin building materials operations.
The Saint-Gobain unit, called Verallia North America, makes
jars and bottles for everything from wine to hard liquor to beer
to oils and vinegars and spices, according to its website.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Gilles Guillaume and Conor
Humphries; Editing by Andre Grenon, Bernard Orr and Tim Dobbyn)