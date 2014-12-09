* Ardagh eyes Verallia but still committed to 2015 IPO
* Bottle and can maker has history of IPO delays
* Payment-in-kind bonds trade down
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Ardagh confirmed on Tuesday that it is
monitoring the sale of glass bottle maker Verallia, but added
that this would not throw off the timing of its planned equity
listing.
The glass bottle and metal can maker has long coveted
France's Verallia, having bought Verallia North America (VNA)
earlier this year, and on Monday the company's owner Saint
Gobain announced it was looking to sell the business.
Any acquisition would run up against Ardagh's plans to go
public in the second half of 2015. A the end of May, the company
revived its IPO plans, which would allow the highly levered
business to pay down some of its substantial debt pile.
"Ardagh will follow the Verallia process with some interest
but it will not allow that process to disturb its IPO timeline,"
a spokesperson for the company told IFR on Tuesday.
A public listing would be the culmination of years of
debt-fuelled acquisitions at Ardagh, having raised billions of
dollars of high-yield bonds to finance a slew of M&A deals over
the past decade.
On an investor call in May, Ardagh's chairman Paul Coulson
said the company was not looking to make further acquisitions,
but with the caveat that it would look at Verallia if it came on
the market, as it "represents the final piece of consolidation
within the glass industry."
HISTORY OF DELAYS
While Ardagh has reassured investors that it will not allow
a Verallia deal to disrupt an IPO, many bondholders are nervous
given the company's history of delaying its listing.
"If they acquired Verallia, then it would definitely delay
the IPO once again," said one bond investor.
"The acquisition wouldn't close until late 2015 at the
earliest, and it's not safe to assume that EU antitrust
authorities wouldn't drag it out."
The company burnt through 8.7m in "aborted IPO costs" in
2010, according to its accounts, and since then it has
announced, and then delayed an IPO several times.
After Ardagh acquired Anchor Glass in 2012, it indicated to
investors that it was now focused on its listing plans. Mere
months later, however, it raised a nearly US$1.6bn-equivalent
debt package to buy Verallia North America.
The deal languished in regulatory limbo for over a year,
forcing Ardagh to redo the debt financing after making painful
concessions to the US Federal Trade Commission.
"They constantly say that this will be the last acquisition
they do before an IPO, but there's always another one," said a
second bond investor.
Ardagh's deeply subordinated payment-in-kind bonds slumped
on Tuesday, as concerns grew that a potential bid for Verallia
could derail the IPO.
The US$1.05bn-equivalent PIK bond was priced in early June,
a week after Ardagh's announcement of renewed IPO plans,
stripping out a 100m dividend for the company's owners. The
deal was structured around the IPO, giving Ardagh the option to
repay half of the bonds at 102 using proceeds from a listing
until the end of 2015.
The 8.375% 2019 euro tranche of the PIK was bid as high as
102 prior to this announcement, according to Tradeweb, but had
tumbled to just 98.5 by midday on Tuesday as investors lost
their nerve.
A third investor described buying PIKs based on an expected
equity take-out as an "age old trap."
"You have to wonder at some point if Ardagh's IPO story is
just a useful carrot to raise further debt funding."
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)