Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
DUBLIN, July 23 Ardagh Packaging Finance Plc
* announces final results of offer to purchase priority senior secured notes due 2017 and outstanding 7.375 percent first priority senior secured notes due 2017
* Ardagh says has received valid tenders for approximately 83.99 percent of the euro notes outstanding at the commencement of the offers
* Ardagh says has received valid tenders for approximately approximately 95.27 percent of the dollar notes outstanding at the commencement of the offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.