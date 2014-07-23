DUBLIN, July 23 Ardagh Packaging Finance Plc

* announces final results of offer to purchase priority senior secured notes due 2017 and outstanding 7.375 percent first priority senior secured notes due 2017

* Ardagh says has received valid tenders for approximately 83.99 percent of the euro notes outstanding at the commencement of the offers

* Ardagh says has received valid tenders for approximately approximately 95.27 percent of the dollar notes outstanding at the commencement of the offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Conor Humphries)