UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
DUBLIN May 28 Irish packaging company Ardagh Group plans to hold its long-planned initial public offering (IPO) in the United States in the second half of 2015 and will not seek to raise private equity ahead of the share sale, its chairman said on Wednesday.
"We have concluded that although private equity is available to us, it is in our best interests to proceed exclusively with an IPO in the second half of 2015," chairman Paul Coulson told an investor conference call.
"Detailed planning for the listing of our shares in the U.S. is currently underway," he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.