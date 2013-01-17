DUBLIN Jan 17 Ireland's Ardagh Group said on Thursday it raised a total of $1.27 billion in debt to help pay for a deal struck this week to buy Saint-Gobain's North American glass container operation.

The acquisition of Verallia, which makes jars for Nutella spread and bottles for Dom Perignon champagne, will increase Ardagh's worldwide glass business by 60 percent, chairman Paul Coulson said on Monday.

"The proceeds from the issue and sale of the notes will be used to pay the cash consideration for the acquisition and certain costs and for general corporate purposes, including repayment of existing debt," Ardagh said in a statement on Thursday.