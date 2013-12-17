WASHINGTON Dec 17 Irish packaging company
Ardagh Group S.A. is in settlement talks aimed at
saving a proposed $1.7 billion deal to buy the U.S. business of
Saint-Gobain unit Verallia in time to meet a
mid-January deadline.
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint against
Ardagh, saying the deal for Verallia North America, a rival
glass bottle manufacturer, is illegal.
An FTC judge postponed a Tuesday pre-hearing conference
saying that the "parties are actively involved in settlement
negotiations." Any settlement would likely involve selling
assets such as bottle making plants.
If Ardagh does not close the acquisition by Jan. 13, it will
have to repay in full the bond offering that backed the deal,
and launch a new debt offering.
"The FTC has all the leverage right now. The parties have a
drop-dead date that seems real, and they are having difficulty
getting it extended," antitrust expert Allen Grunes of the law
firm Geyer Gorey LLP said before the delay was announced.
Saint-Gobain, which was founded in 1665 to produce mirrors
for the royal court at Versailles, struck the deal in January to
sell its North American glass container operation to Ardagh.
Saint-Gobain plans to exit the low-margin business to focus on
higher margin building materials.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which investigated the
deal to determine if it was legal under antitrust law, sued to
stop the transaction in July.
The companies dominate the $5 billion U.S. market for glass
containers. The FTC argued that the deal would combine the
second-largest U.S. glass container maker, Verallia, with the
third-largest, Ardagh. The result, the FTC said, was that Ardagh
and No. 2, Owens-Illinois, would make more than 75 percent of
the beer and hard liquor bottles used in the United States.
Ardagh entered the U.S. glass container market in 2012 when
it bought third-ranking Anchor Glass Container Corp and the much
smaller Leone Industries.
Verallia North America makes jars and bottles for everything
from wine to oils and vinegars, according to its website.
To salvage the deal, Ardagh previously offered to sell four
plants. The capacity of the facilities - in Florida, Georgia,
Illinois and North Carolina - is the equivalent of Ardagh's beer
bottle business and more than Verallia's existing spirits bottle
business, Ardagh said.
The FTC said in a Dec. 4 court filing that this was
inadequate and that selling just four plants was "unlikely to
resolve the proposed transaction's anticompetitive effects."
But, Doyle and other antitrust experts said the deal could
still be saved if Ardagh acts fast. "It's not like they're
stubborn and saying they will not divest anything," he said.
Potentially complicating the settlement, the FTC will likely
take a harder than usual look at any company buying divested
assets since the agency's recent settlement with Hertz, which
bought Dollar Thrifty, ended in embarrassment.
To win FTC approval, Hertz Global Holdings Inc
agreed to shed its discount brand Advantage Rent A Car. But
Advantage, which was sold to Macquarie Capital, filed for
bankruptcy within months.
"In light of Hertz debacle, it (FTC review of any deal)
should be extremely tough," said Robert Doyle, a former deputy
director in the FTC's Bureau of Competition who is now at the
law firm at Doyle, Barlow and Mazard PLLC. Doyle also spoke
before the settlement talks were announced.