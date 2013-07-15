LOS ANGELES, July 15 Arden Group Inc, which owns 16 upscale Gelson's Markets in Southern California, on Monday said it has hired advisers to explore and evaluate a possible sale or other strategic alternatives.

The supermarket company, which retained Moelis & Co, said it has not made a decision to pursue any specific strategic transaction. It declined further comment.

The North American grocery industry recently has seen a spate of deals as it faces competition from a bevy of retailers ranging from Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp to dollar stores.

High-end operators, particularly Whole Foods Market Inc , have been outperforming the industry overall. Supervalu Inc sold Gelson's local rival Bristol Farms to management and Endeavour Capital in late 2010.