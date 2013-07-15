BRIEF-Ashford Prime to acquire Hotel Yountville for $96.5 mln
* Ashford Prime announces agreement to acquire Hotel Yountville for $96.5 million
LOS ANGELES, July 15 Arden Group Inc, which owns 16 upscale Gelson's Markets in Southern California, on Monday said it has hired advisers to explore and evaluate a possible sale or other strategic alternatives.
The supermarket company, which retained Moelis & Co, said it has not made a decision to pursue any specific strategic transaction. It declined further comment.
The North American grocery industry recently has seen a spate of deals as it faces competition from a bevy of retailers ranging from Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp to dollar stores.
High-end operators, particularly Whole Foods Market Inc , have been outperforming the industry overall. Supervalu Inc sold Gelson's local rival Bristol Farms to management and Endeavour Capital in late 2010.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
March 1 Diet-soda maker Zevia is open to selling a stake but will not consider an outright sale of the company, despite getting numerous buyout offers from beverage companies and private equity firms, its chief executive said.