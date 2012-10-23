LONDON Oct 23 Arden Partners PLC : * Non-executive chairman, lord flight, of Worcester, will shortly be stepping

down from the board * Peter Moon, non-executive director will become non-executive chairman

(designate) * Trevor Norris, group Finance director and company secretary, will also be

retiring * James Reed-Daunter, executive director, is to become chief executive officer

(designate). * Jonathan Keeling, chief executive officer, will become executive deputy

chairman