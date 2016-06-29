BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
PARIS, June 29 French private equity firm Ardian said on Wednesday it had raised 1 billion euros in its latest fundraising round for investments in small and mid-sized companies in France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria and Spain.
The round involved investors from Europe and Canada, with the majority of the new funds coming from insurance companies and pension funds.
"With an initial investment capacity up to 100 million euros, the team will focus on growth capital and buyout transactions through majority and minority investments in companies valued up to 225 million euros," Ardian said in a statement.
The fund's aim is to identify ambitious companies and help them expand further beyond their domestic markets. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by David Clarke)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: