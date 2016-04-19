UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
PARIS, April 19 French private equity firm Ardian said on Tuesday that it attracted $14 billion of investment in its latest fundraising round, taking total secondary market fundraising to $27.4 billion within the last five years.
The new round involves 180 investors from 26 different countries, and about a quarter of the fund has already been invested through six transactions, Ardian said in a statement.
"We can now say that the secondary market has come of age," Ardian UK head Olivier Decanniere said. "Private equity has historically been a non-liquid asset class. Our latest fundraise confirms the emergence of a liquid secondary market which has the potential to transform the character of this asset class."
Ardian, which manages or advises on the management of $55 billion in assets, was the private equity investing arm of French insurer AXA until it was spun off in 2013 in an employee buyout. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)
