PARIS, April 19 French private equity firm Ardian said on Tuesday that it attracted $14 billion of investment in its latest fundraising round, taking total secondary market fundraising to $27.4 billion within the last five years.

The new round involves 180 investors from 26 different countries, and about a quarter of the fund has already been invested through six transactions, Ardian said in a statement.

"We can now say that the secondary market has come of age," Ardian UK head Olivier Decanniere said. "Private equity has historically been a non-liquid asset class. Our latest fundraise confirms the emergence of a liquid secondary market which has the potential to transform the character of this asset class."

Ardian, which manages or advises on the management of $55 billion in assets, was the private equity investing arm of French insurer AXA until it was spun off in 2013 in an employee buyout.