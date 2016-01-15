(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify Olivier Piani will be chairman of Ardian Real Estate's investment committee, not Ardian's investment committee)

Jan 15 Independent private investment company Ardian SA hired Olivier Piani as senior adviser and chairman of Ardian Real Estate's investment committee.

Piani will help Ardian build its real estate arm, which was launched in September 2015, the company said.

Piani was previously with Allianz Real Estate as chief executive. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)