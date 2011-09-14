* To list on the New York Stock Exchange under "ACRC"

Sept 14 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, BofA Merrill and J.P. Morgan were underwriting the IPO.

Ares Commercial is a newly formed specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans.

The company did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price but said it intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ACRC".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)