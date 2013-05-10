May 9 Investment firm Ares Management will
acquire AREA Property Partners, gaining the New York-based real
estate investor's $6 billion in assets, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people briefed on the matter.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Ares, a Los
Angeles-based investment firm with about $60 billion under
management, will also buy out a minority stake in AREA held by
the National Australia Bank, the newspaper reported.
Ares has $2 billion in property assets, mostly debt. AREA's
$6 billion are mainly real estate equity investments in North
America and Europe, it said. ()
Private equity firms like Blackstone Group LP have
been investing in real estate as U.S. property prices have been
rising over the past four years.
Tony Ressler, one of the founders of Ares declined to
comment to the Journal. Lee Neibart, AREA's chief executive,
could not be reached for comment, the paper said.
Ressler and AREA could not be reached for comment by Reuters
outside of regular U.S. business hours.