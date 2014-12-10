Dec 10 Arena Bilgisayar :

* Said on Tuesday signed distributorship agreement with Asus Global PTE. LTD

* Said agreement includes distribution of desktops and All in One (AIO) computers in Turkey

* Said business deal would be effective from Dec 8, 2014

* Said expects more than $10 million annual turnover with the agreemnet

Source text: bit.ly/1GhRjDy

