UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 10 Arena Bilgisayar :
* Said on Tuesday signed distributorship agreement with Asus Global PTE. LTD
* Said agreement includes distribution of desktops and All in One (AIO) computers in Turkey
* Said business deal would be effective from Dec 8, 2014
* Said expects more than $10 million annual turnover with the agreemnet
Source text: bit.ly/1GhRjDy
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources