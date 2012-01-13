* To pay 167 mln stg via vehicle Aldersgate

LONDON, Jan 13 British billionaire businessmen David and Simon Reuben have agreed to buy Arena Leisure, the operator of seven UK racecourses including Doncaster and Lingfield Park.

The Reuben brothers will pay 44.25 pence per share via their investment vehicle Aldersgate, valuing the firm at around 167 million pounds ($255 million), the companies said in a statement after the market close on Friday.

"The proposed acquisition is a reflection of the board of Aldersgate's continued confidence in the long term prospects of British horseracing and racecourses, underpinned by what the board of Aldersgate believes to be their appeal to both domestic and international media rights buyers," Aldersgate said.

Horseraces in Arena's portfolio include the world's oldest classic race the St Leger, as well as races at Royal Windsor. The company is also expanding in venue catering and will provide catering for two of the London Olympics 2012 venues.

The Reuben brothers already own Northern Racing, which operates ten racecourses in the UK.

Arena's shares, which were trading at around 30 pence before the company announced in June that it was considering a sale, closed at 38 pence on Friday. ($1 = 0.6542 British pounds) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)