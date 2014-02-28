REFILE-METALS-London copper eyes biggest weekly gain in five
MELBOURNE, March 17 London copper steadied on Friday but was set to mark its biggest weekly advance since mid-February, supported by a softer dollar and ongoing mine supply concerns.
(Corrects second bullet in Feb 27 item to say the company expects revenue of $9 mln from amortization of collaboration payments in 2014, not total revenue. Arena did not forecast total revenue) Feb 27 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2013 financial results * Sees FY 2014 revenue of about $9 million from amortization of upfront payments from existing collaborations * Qtrly total revenues $6.5 million versus $1.9 million * Qtrly loss per share $0.11 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $35.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 revenue view $55.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
TOKYO, March 17 The Japanese government is not considering steps to support embattled conglomerate Toshiba Corp , Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.
* Autocanada inc. Announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results