by Smita Madhur

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (LPC) - Goldman Sachs is marketing a $400 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) for Ares Management LLC, sources said.

The CLO, which is called Ares XXIII CLO Ltd, includes a $254 million AAA tranche; a $23 million AA tranche; a $40 million A tranche; a $21 million BBB tranche; an $18 million BB tranche; and a $44 million equity tranche.

The CLO has a non-call period of two years. The reinvestment period -- the length of time the CLO can actively trade in and out of credits -- is four years. The final maturity is 11 years.

Price guidance is expected to be out week of October 24, with one-on-one investor meetings in New York scheduled for October 26 and October 27.

The CLO is expected to have a minimum 95 percent allocation of senior secured first-lien loans and a maximum 5 percent allocation of fixed rate assets.

Ares Capital Markets Group manages $24 billion of leveraged loans, high yield bonds, total return credit and distressed credit strategies, including 30 U.S. CLOs ($10.6 billion), five European CLOs ($2.9 billion) and multiple separate accounts and alternative strategies funds.

In January, Ares priced a $410 million CLO, with the AAA tranche pricing at 160bp over Libor.

The latest Ares CLO joins two other repeat CLO issuers that are currently in market -- Fraser Sullivan and Credit Investments Group, a unit of Credit Suisse Asset Management CSGN.VX.

CLOs -- which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields -- are still a substantial buyer base for loans post the credit crisis.

Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around 40 to 50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70 to 75 percent at the height of the market.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since 2010, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006 and have been increasing in recent months amid market volatility.

So far this year, $8.89 billion in CLOs have printed in the U.S., according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Another $3.18 billion are in the pipeline.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Smita Madhur; Tel: 646-223-6833)