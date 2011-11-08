* Q3 adj EPS $0.43 vs est $0.37

* Q3 net investment income up 38 pct (Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Small-business lender Ares Capital Corp posted a third-quarter profit above analysts' expectations helped by growth in investment income.

July-September net income fell to $40.6 million, or 20 cents per share, from $128.4 million, or 67 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding items it earned 43 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net investment income rose 38 percent to $98.6 million.

The company also raised its fourth-quarter dividend to 36 cents per share from 35 in the previous quarter.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $15.50 on Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)